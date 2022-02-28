Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) PT Raised to C$3.25

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOIFF. Barclays raised their price target on Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

