AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AGIL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,091,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AgileThought by 756.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

