Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $1,893,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $240.38 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $228.44 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.45 and its 200 day moving average is $280.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

