Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.34 on Friday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $94.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

