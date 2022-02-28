Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $7.43 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

