Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $78.83, with a volume of 83441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.
In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.39.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.
About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
