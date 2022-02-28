Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.84

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and $249.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00196772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00355228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,056,334,030 coins and its circulating supply is 6,619,026,470 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

