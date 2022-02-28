Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $145.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.28.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.