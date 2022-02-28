Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allbirds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of BIRD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

