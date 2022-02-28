Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $21.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

