AllSafe Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $90,334.65 and $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

