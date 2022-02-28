Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Hits $138.23 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $138.23 million and $13.75 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00035434 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001634 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.