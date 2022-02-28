Alphatec (ATEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $235,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 374.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

