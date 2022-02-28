Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $235.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.92. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

