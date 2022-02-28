Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.15.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group stock opened at C$50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.37. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$47.39 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at C$481,641.71. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.