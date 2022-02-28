AMATEN (AMA) Price Tops $0.0600 on Exchanges

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded up 20% against the US dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $454,506.58 and $468.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

