American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

