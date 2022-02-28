American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

