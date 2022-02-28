American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 375.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.85 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

