American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 290.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $153.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.10. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $3,922,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,313 shares of company stock worth $60,007,919 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

