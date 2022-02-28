American International Group Inc. Sells 8,334 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $297.99 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $279.12 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.