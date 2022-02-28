American International Group Inc. Sells 9,486 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 512.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 53.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,156 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $5,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

