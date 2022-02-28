Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,751. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -223.98, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

