AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $900.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,030,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.