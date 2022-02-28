Amyris (AMRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMRS stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.