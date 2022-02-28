Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the highest is $16.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

