Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the highest is $16.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.