Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $332.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 661,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,697 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after purchasing an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

