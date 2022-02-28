Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

