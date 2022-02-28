Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,117. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,490,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

