Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.25 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $24.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.86 million, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

PXS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 755,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

