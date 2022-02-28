Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,497. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

