Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of CWH opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Camping World has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.