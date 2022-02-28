Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

