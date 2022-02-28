Analysts Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVgo.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

