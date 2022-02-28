Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,820,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893,252. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

