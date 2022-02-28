Analysts Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target at $9.25

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

SPRB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,947. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $4,730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences (Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.