Analysts Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

