Analysts Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Target Price at $11.30

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE INN opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.22. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

