Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM):

2/25/2022 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $11.00.

2/22/2022 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

