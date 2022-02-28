Analyzing American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) & Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and American National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.75 $18.33 million $5.45 10.62 American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.56 $43.53 million $4.01 9.63

American National Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southern First Bancshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 38.33% 17.58% 1.65% American National Bankshares 37.26% 12.56% 1.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats American National Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment is comprised of compensation and benefits for certain members of management and interest on parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

