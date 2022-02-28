ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $278.22 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $138,461,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $81,109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $77,731,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

