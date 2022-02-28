ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $324.38 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $278.22 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.99 and a 200-day moving average of $365.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

