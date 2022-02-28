Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 98,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,752,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $593.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

