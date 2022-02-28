Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $395,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in AON by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.03. 16,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,326. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average is $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

