Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $94.82 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,411 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises about 0.5% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $94,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.06. 129,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,364. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

