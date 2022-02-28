Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $246,000 in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 602,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $135,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YTPG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

