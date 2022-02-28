Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 474,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter.

IACC remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

