Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases New Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 598,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $13,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,018,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after buying an additional 714,410 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HERA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.75. 290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

