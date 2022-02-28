Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Position Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,850 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 64,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.