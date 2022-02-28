Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
Aravive stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.24. 903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.95.
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
