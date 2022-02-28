Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Aravive stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.24. 903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

